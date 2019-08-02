10 Teasers for the Upcoming Awards

Let the countdown begin! The 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Awards presented by Dan Murphy’s will in days commence, on the evening of August 7, at the National Gallery of Victoria. This annual celebration of wine sees James Halliday and his tasting team award the best Australian wine, winemakers and wineries, with the winners being published in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book available in all good bookstores the following day. Yet for those who just can’t wait, here are 10 teasers to keep you guessing.
9048 wines were tasted for the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book
21 wines have been awarded 99 points
The 2020 Winery of the Year is located in one of Australia’s oldest wine regions
There will be 1234 winery profiles in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book
The 2020 Best Value Winery of the Year is located in the same region as the 2020 Winemaker of the Year
One wine has been awarded 100 points
The highest priced varietal winner is retailed at $700
Shiraz is the most expensive bracket of wine served at the awards (excluding Fortified) priced at $600
$3905 is the total retail price to purchase a bottle of every wine served at the awards
The most affordable varietal winner is retailed at $32
