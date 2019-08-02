News

10 Teasers for the Upcoming Awards

2 Aug, 2019

The 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Awards presented by Dan Murphy's is just days away, yet for those who just can’t wait, here are 10 teasers to feed your curiosity.

Let the countdown begin! The 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Awards presented by Dan Murphy’s will in days commence, on the evening of August 7, at the National Gallery of Victoria. This annual celebration of wine sees James Halliday and his tasting team award the best Australian wine, winemakers and wineries, with the winners being published in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book available in all good bookstores the following day. Yet for those who just can’t wait, here are 10 teasers to keep you guessing.

  • 9048 wines were tasted for the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book

  • 21 wines have been awarded 99 points

  • There will be 1234 winery profiles in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book

  • Shiraz is the most expensive bracket of wine served at the awards (excluding Fortified) priced at $600

  • $3905 is the total retail price to purchase a bottle of every wine served at the awards

The 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book is your go-to guide for wine ratings, regions, best varietals, winery reviews and a curated selection of the best wines in Australia. To be one of the first to own a copy, pre-order your edition here.

For your chance to win a bottle from each major award winner from the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Awards presented by Dan Murphy's visit our membership page.

