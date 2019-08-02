10 Teasers for the Upcoming Awards

9048 wines were tasted for the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book

21 wines have been awarded 99 points

The 2020 Winery of the Year is located in one of Australia’s oldest wine regions

There will be 1234 winery profiles in the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book

The 2020 Best Value Winery of the Year is located in the same region as the 2020 Winemaker of the Year

One wine has been awarded 100 points

The highest priced varietal winner is retailed at $700

Shiraz is the most expensive bracket of wine served at the awards (excluding Fortified) priced at $600

$3905 is the total retail price to purchase a bottle of every wine served at the awards

The most affordable varietal winner is retailed at $32

The 2020 Halliday Wine Companion book is your go-to guide for wine ratings, regions, best varietals, winery reviews and a curated selection of the best wines in Australia. To be one of the first to own a copy, pre-order your edition here.

