Australian Wine Vintage 2019 Has Begun

The grapes are finally ripe

The vineyards sparkle with fruits waiting to be picked at Keith Tulloch Wines.

Harvesters are ready

Rising at the crack of dawn, winemakers prepare themselves for full days among the vines. Here's Gwyn Olsen, head winemaker at Pepper Tree Wines, preparing for this year's vintage.

Picking is in full swing

The vineyards populate with harvesters using various picking methods. Brair Ridge Vineyard share theirs along with images of their hard-working staff.

The grapes hit the winery

Freshly picked, the grapes travel to the winery so winemakers can taste the result. Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard and Pepper Tree Wines both show their verdelho grapes.