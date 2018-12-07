Australian Wine Vintage 2019 Has Begun

As the grapes reach perfect ripeness, the Hunter Valley hit the vineyards to kick-off Australian vintage. Picking from vines that date back to the 1800s, the Hunter Valley is the birthplace of Australian wine where awarded semillon, shiraz, chardonnay and verdelho are made. Many wine workers are sharing moments in the vineyards, expressing the anticipated joy that surrounds this special time of year. We highlight some key moments on the ground:
Follow along with the hashtag #v19halliday to keep up to date with the latest throughout the vintage period. If you're a winery in vintage, be sure to tag us in your posts.
The grapes are finally ripe
The vineyards sparkle with fruits waiting to be picked at Keith Tulloch Wines.
Harvesters are ready
Rising at the crack of dawn, winemakers prepare themselves for full days among the vines. Here's Gwyn Olsen, head winemaker at Pepper Tree Wines, preparing for this year's vintage.
Picking is in full swing
The vineyards populate with harvesters using various picking methods. Brair Ridge Vineyard share theirs along with images of their hard-working staff.
The grapes hit the winery
Freshly picked, the grapes travel to the winery so winemakers can taste the result. Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard and Pepper Tree Wines both show their verdelho grapes.
