



Following months of intensive tasting, James Halliday has revealed his latest Top 100.

The illustrious list features some of the best red, white and sparkling wines from across the country, plus a few standout Champagnes.

Red wine dominated, making up more than half the submissions. Of these, Australia's beloved shiraz held the lion's share, followed by cabernet sauvignon and its friends. On the white side, chardonnay led the way, and there was more fizz (both French and Aussie) than has been seen before. Western Australia makes up the bulk of the top whites, while the eastern seaboard wins out in the red-wine stakes, with South Australia responsible for the majority across categories.

The entry point to the list is just $8 (really!), rising to $500 for a 'truly beautiful' bottle of cabernet sauvignon. Overall, only nine of the 80 wines are more than $100. So, whether you're after some summer numbers that you won't have to think twice about opening your wallet for, or an impressive bottle to share with loved ones this festive season, you'll find plenty of options in the categories ahead.