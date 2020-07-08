Adelaide Hills releases fundraising wine

Just before Christmas last year, devastating bushfires swept through South Australia’s Adelaide Hills, affecting almost 30 per cent of the region’s vineyard plantings. Now, all proceeds from the sale of a new wine, which has been made with juice from 21 local producers, will go back into the community. The project aims to raise about $200,000 for the impacted grape growers, winemakers and vineyard owners across the region, adding to the ongoing fundraising efforts of the region's fire appeal.

The 2019 Adelaide Hills Wine Appeal Syrah Meunier blends shiraz and pinot meunier in a vibrant and fresh drink-now style, priced at $28. It’s an excellent reflection of the cool-climate region’s delicate and fine wines, combining the dark fruits and spice of shiraz with pinot meunier’s silky, floral notes.

Adelaide Hills Wine Region executive officer Kerry Treuel says it was amazing to see so many producers band together for the project. “Production in the Hills has been lower than average these past few years, so to see the generosity of these producers, donating multiple barrels to help make this blend, really just shows the spirit of our local wine industry,” she says.The December fires burnt across 23,000 hectares in the Adelaide Hills region, with hundreds of primary producers and businesses experiencing significant losses and damage to vineyards, as well as horticulture, farms and stock.

The 2019 Adelaide Hills Wine Appeal Syrah Meunier is available now for $28 a bottle or $150 per six-pack. For all details, see here.