The art of ageing wine underwater

Back in 2010, a group of divers off the coast of Finland’s Äland archipelago found bottles of champagne, some 200 years old, preserved in near-perfect condition 50 metres below the Baltic’s sparkling surface.

The wrecked sailing vessel, reportedly dating back to the 1820s, was carrying goods for trade. Among the sunken treasures found was a stash of champagne from house Veuve Clicquot; bottles that have since sold for record prices at auction, bringing a new meaning to the notion of vintage champagne.

To commemorate this landmark discovery, Veuve later buried 300 bottles and 50 magnums in the Baltic sea in an ageing experiment that will see bottles retrieved and analysed periodically over a 40 year period.

And they aren’t the only ones doing it. Wineries from Spain and France to Italy, Greece and Chile are trying their hand at this new way of thinking.

Ben Ranken of Victoria's Macedon Ranges is ageing wines under water. Image: David Hagger

The sea offers near-ideal conditions for ageing. Low light and constant cool temperatures lure those who believe wine ages differently at 50 metres compared to that of traditional cellaring methods.