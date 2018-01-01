Kick-start your wine education with our essential guides to all of the major wine types, which include the origins of the grapes, their characteristics in the glass, where in the world they’re made and how they fit into the Australian wine landscape. From chardonnay to shiraz, and riesling to pinot noir, start your wine journey here. Understand the difference between pinot gris and grigio, learn how rosé is made, and know the difference between warm- and cool-climate styles. Be armed and ready with all of the wine facts at your next event, or simply invest your newfound know-how into yourself by drinking widely and well.